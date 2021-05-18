Q1 2021 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our first quarter 2021 financial results conference call. I'm Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank.



Today with me are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the bank; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, CFO of the bank. We will start today's presentation with a brief overview of recent macroeconomic development and also provide you update about our financial and business performance. (Operator Instructions)



With that, I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Anna. I'd like to thank everyone for joining our call. I'll begin my presentation with the main highlights for the first quarter from the Slide #2.



Georgian economy seems to have reached the turning point in March, with GDP achieving stronger-than-expected growth of 4% year-over-year. More importantly, March GDP was also around 1.3% higher than the 2019 level. Exports also demonstrated