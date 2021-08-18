Q2 2021 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 18, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. I am Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank. Today with me are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the Group; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, CFO of TBC Bank. We will start today's call with a short presentation and provide a brief update about our strong financial and business performance. We will also provide an overview of the recent macroeconomic developments in the country and COVID-19 situation. (Operator Instructions) Now I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Anna. Dear all, thank you for joining our call. I'd like to start by highlighting our recent announcement about the Board's declaration of GEL 1.5 per share interim dividend payable next month. I'm sure this news has been well received by our shareholders who have stayed with us throughout the last challenging 1.5 years. The Board had also approved