Q3 2021 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. I am Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank. Today with me are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the group; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, CFO of TBC Bank.



We will start today's call with a short presentation and provide a brief update about our strong financial and business performance. We will also provide an overview of the recent macroeconomic developments in the country. After the presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. And with that, I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.



Giorgi Megrelishvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - CFO



Vakhtang, I think you are on the mute, so if you unmute.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Sorry, can you hear now me?



Giorgi Megrelishvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - CFO



Yes. We can hear very well, yes. You can start