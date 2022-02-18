Q4 2021 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results conference call. I'm Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank. Today with me are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the group; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, CFO of the bank.



Traditionally, we will start the call with a short presentation and provide an update about our strong financial and operating performance. We will also briefly discuss the recent macroeconomic developments in the country. After the presentation, you'll have the opportunity to ask questions. Now I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Anna. Dear all, thank you for joining our call. I'd like to start our presentation with a recap of our key achievements in 2021. TBC continues to be the market leader in Georgia with robust profitability and strong growth, supported by solid capital. We also achieved a remarkable progress in Uzbekistan.