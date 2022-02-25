Q4 2021 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Presentation

Feb 25, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Giorgi Megrelishvili

TBC Bank Group PLC - CFO

* Vakhtang Butskhrikidze

TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the TBC Bank Group PLC Full Year 2021 Results Investor Presentation. (Operator Instructions) Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll. And if you would get that to your kind attention, we would be and the company would be most grateful. And I'd now like to hand over to the CEO and CFO from TBC Bank. Good afternoon to you both.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you all for joining our call. I'd like to start our presentation today with a short introduction of TBC Bank from Slide #3.



We are the largest bank group in Georgia with consistent record growth and profitability. We operate and address omnichannel distribution