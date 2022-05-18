Q1 2022 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. I am Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank. The presenters today are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the group; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, CFO. We will start today's call with a short presentation and provide an update about our financial and business performance. We will also briefly discuss the recent macroeconomic developments in the country. After the presentation, you will have an opportunity to ask questions.



Now I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Anna. Dear all, thank you for joining our call. I'd like to start today's presentation with a good news for our shareholders. The Board has recommended payment of a final dividend for 2021 of GEL 2.16 per share at the upcoming AGM. This, together with the interim dividend paid in September 2021 will acquire a total dividend of GEL 3.66 per