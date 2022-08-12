Q2 2022 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. I'm Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank. The presenters today are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the Group; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, CFO.



We will start today's call with a short presentation and provide an update about our financial and business performance. We will also briefly discuss the recent macroeconomic developments in the country. After the presentation, you will have an opportunity to ask questions.



Now I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Anna. To you, all, thank you for joining our call. I'd like to start today's call with the announcement of an interim dividend of GEL 2.5 per share payable in October, in accordance with our updated dividend policy to pay semiannual payments as announced last year. I'd also like to inform you that the Board of Directors has approved