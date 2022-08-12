Q2 2022 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 12, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Giorgi Megrelishvili

TBC Bank Group PLC - CFO

Vakhtang Butskhrikidze

TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you all. Thank you for joining our call. And I would like to start today's call with the announcement of an interim dividend of GEL 2.5 per share payable in October in accordance with our updated dividend policy to pay semiannual payments as announced last year. I'd also like to inform you that the Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program of up to GEL 75 million. Out