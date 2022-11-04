TBC Bank Group PLC Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Koba Gvenetadze - National Bank of Georgia - Chairman of the Council & Governor



Thank you, Altan. I want to thank for invitation at this event, and it's good opportunity for TBC Bank, for Georgian regulator as well to talk about the banking sector in Georgia. I'll have myself timer here, 15 minutes to make sure that I don't have used my time. I hope that I will be able to manage it. Georgia, as you know, it's located in South Caucasus and population is about 3.7 million. GDP in U.S. dollars in 2021 is USD 18.7 billion. According to latest estimates and projections in 2022, there should be quite significant increase in nominal GDP. We expect something like USD 25 million by the end of 2022. GDP per capita here is given in PPP terms. If we talk about the nominal terms, in 2021, it was USD 5,000 and we expect in 2022 to be close to USD 7,000.



Average real growth for the period of 2010, 2021 is 3.10%, quite high growth of 10.4% after the COVID year. Of course, we know that basis was quite low in 2020, but still 2021 was quite remarkable. In addition to that, we expect at least 10% real GDP growth