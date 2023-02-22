Q4 2022 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call. I'm Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank.



The presenters today are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the group; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, the CFO. We will start today's call with a short presentation and provide an update of our financial and business performance. We will also briefly discuss the recent macroeconomic developments in the country. After the presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask questions.



Now I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Anna. Dear, all. Thank you for joining our call to review our fourth quarter and 2022 full year results. Despite regional challenges, it has been an exceptionally successful year for our group, and I'd like to walk you through our main achievements.



As already announced in the fourth quarter, we incurred