Feb 22, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR
Dear, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call. I'm Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank.
The presenters today are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the group; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, the CFO. We will start today's call with a short presentation and provide an update of our financial and business performance. We will also briefly discuss the recent macroeconomic developments in the country. After the presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask questions.
Now I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Anna. Dear, all. Thank you for joining our call to review our fourth quarter and 2022 full year results. Despite regional challenges, it has been an exceptionally successful year for our group, and I'd like to walk you through our main achievements.
As already announced in the fourth quarter, we incurred
Q4 2022 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 22, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...