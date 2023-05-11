Q1 2023 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR
Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. I'm Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank. The presenters today are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, the CFO.
We will start today's call with a short presentation and provide an update about our financial and business performance. We will also briefly discuss the recent macroeconomic development in the country. After the presentation, you'll have the opportunity to ask questions.
Now I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Anna. Dear all, thank you for joining our first quarter results conference call. The first quarter of this year has been successful, and I'd like to take this opportunity to summarize our key achievements. .
I will start my presentation on Slide 3, which summarizes the group's position across our 3 core strategic pillars. We are the
