Q2 2023 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our second quarter and first half 2023 financial results conference Call. I'm Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank. The presenters today are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the group; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, the CFO.



We will start today's call with a short presentation and provide an update about our financial and business performance. We will also briefly discuss the recent macroeconomic development in the country. After the presentation, you'll have an opportunity to ask questions. Now I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.



Thank you, Anna. Dear all, thank you for joining our second quarter financial results conference call. I am pleased to say that the second quarter continued the very strong growth, making it a very successful first half of the year. Our top line revenue growth is close to 30% year-on-year, and we have added well over 1 million digital