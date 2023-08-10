Aug 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Anna Romelashvili - TBC Bank Group PLC - Head of IR
Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining our second quarter and first half 2023 financial results conference Call. I'm Anna Romelashvili, Head of Investor Relations at TBC Bank. The presenters today are Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, CEO of the group; and Giorgi Megrelishvili, the CFO.
We will start today's call with a short presentation and provide an update about our financial and business performance. We will also briefly discuss the recent macroeconomic development in the country. After the presentation, you'll have an opportunity to ask questions. Now I would like to hand over to Vakhtang.
Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Anna. Dear all, thank you for joining our second quarter financial results conference call. I am pleased to say that the second quarter continued the very strong growth, making it a very successful first half of the year. Our top line revenue growth is close to 30% year-on-year, and we have added well over 1 million digital
Q2 2023 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...