Q3 2023 TBC Bank Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Andrew Keeley -



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's TBC Bank 3Q '23 results calling. My name is Andrew Keeley. I'm Director of Investor Relations at TBC, and I'm joined on today's call by our CEO, Vakhtang Butskhrikidze; and our CFO, Giorgi Megrelishvili.



As usual, we'll start today's call with a short presentation on the results, and then will finish up with a Q&A session. And with that, I'd like to hand over to Vakhtang. Thank you.



Vakhtang Butskhrikidze - TBC Bank Group PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Andrew. Thank you for joining our third quarter financial results conference call. Before I discuss our results, I'd like to mention the excellent news that came yesterday for Georgia and the European Commission recommending granting candidate EU status. All of us at TBC greatly welcome this decision.



I am pleased to report that it has been another very successful quarter for TBC as we remain focused on providing the best products and services for our growing customer base and delivering value for our