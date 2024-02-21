Feb 21, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



I'm under way with the second session this morning. It's my pleasure to have here Lennox International, Michael Quenzer, CFO; and Prakash Bedapudi, Chief Technology Officer. So thanks very much, both of you for being here.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research AnalystMaybe what we'll do -- trying to do a balance of sort of business and technology questions. Maybe start off with some of the more cyclical demand type stuff, residential HVAC, inventories and destocking in the U.S. is endless source of fascination for investors the last year. Where do we stand on that today both at Lennox's own channel partners let us say, Lennox itself, and maybe the broader industry.- Lennox International Inc. - Executive VP & CFOYes, it's been a really popular question that we received over the past month or even over the past 6 months. Just give a little background on