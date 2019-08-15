Full Year 2019 McPherson's Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 01:01AM GMT

Laurence McAllister - McPherson's Limited-MD&Director



Thank you. This is Laurie McAllister, Managing Director of McPhersonâs. Good morning, and welcome to the McPhersonâs 2019 Full Year Results.



Today, I'm joined by 5 of the senior leadership team. As many of you know, you've heard from me talk about the business ongoing, and we feel it's important that you continue to gain access to some of our extremely strong talent, having them present across their specific disciplines and functions.



No surprise, very consistent strategy that we are extremely focused on: one, focus on our core 6 brands; explore new product platforms; move across strategic partnerships; and drive geographic footprint.



These are our 10 strategic business imperatives to offer you more granularity. So let's look at how we're doing.



As much as there is much to do, we do feel we are tracking relatively well. So let's look at the top