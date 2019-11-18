McPherson's Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT
Graham Alan Cubbin - McPherson's Limited-Independent Chairman of the Board
Good morning. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of McPherson's Limited Board, I would like to welcome you all here today for our 2019 Annual General Meeting. I am Graham Cubbin, Chairman of McPherson's Limited. It is now past 11:00 a.m., and I'm satisfied a quorum is present, so I declare the meeting open.
For the first time, we are webcasting our AGM so our shareholders who can't be here in person are able to view proceedings. So welcome also to those joining online.
As you would be aware from the Notice of Meeting, there are 8 items of business to be discussed today when we move into the formal proceedings. However, before that, I will introduce your Board and provide an overview of the company's activities for the past financial year.
McPherson's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Laurie McAllister, will then give a brief address before members of the management team speak to the company's operational performance in more detail. Formal
