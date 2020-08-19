Full Year 2020 McPherson's Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to McPherson's Limited Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Laurie McAllister. Please go ahead.



Laurence McAllister - McPherson's Limited-MD - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. And welcome, everyone. And great to have our full year audited FY '20 results release. You'll be all happy to know there's no change from the unaudited results that we gave a bit of a sneak preview to in mid-July, so the business is performing very strongly.



I'll just go to Slide 2. And I'll do an intro in a couple of pages. And then I'll hand over to Paul, our CFO; then hand over to our Global Marketing Director, Donna Chan; and Lori Pirozzi, who heads up all of -- our sales director for the majority of the business, for about 90-odd percent of business. Then David will take us through -- Head of Strategy, Innovation and Export and International and will head up a discussion on how we're traveling, with some of the exciting