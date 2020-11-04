McPherson's Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Graham Alan Cubbin - McPherson's Limited-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of McPherson's Limited Board, I would like to welcome you all to our 2020 AGM. I am Graham Cubbin, Chairman of McPherson's Limited. It is now 2 p.m., and I'm satisfied that a quorum is present, so I declare the meeting open.



As you will all fully appreciate, this year, we are holding our AGM on a fully virtual basis in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our security holders, our employees and the broader community.



As you would be aware from the Notice of Meeting, there are 4 items of business to be discussed when we move to the formal proceedings. However, before that, I'll briefly cover some housekeeping matters. And then provide an overview of the company's activities for the past financial year.



Our CEO and Managing Director, Laurie McAllister, will then give a brief address before members of the management team speak to the company's operational performance in more detail