Half Year 2022 McPherson's Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you, everyone, for standing by, and welcome to the McPherson's Limited Half Year 2022 Results Release. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over to Mr. Grant Peck, CEO and Managing Director.



Grant W. Peck - McPherson's Limited-MD - CEO & Director



Good morning. Thanks very much. Welcome to the McPherson's first-half results presentation. My name is Grant Peck, I'm the CEO. And with me today is Paul Witheridge, CFO. Today, I will give a brief performance overview and discuss market conditions and trends.



Paul will then take you through the financial highlights for the half, and I will return to take you through divisional performance and an operational review update, a quick conversation around the outlook, and we'll then be able to take some questions to the overview.



The first-half performance in what continues to be a difficult economic and frankly, social conditions, demonstrated the resilience of the McPherson's brand portfolio and business model in the domestic market.

