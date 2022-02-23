Feb 23, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
Operator
Thank you, everyone, for standing by, and welcome to the McPherson's Limited Half Year 2022 Results Release. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over to Mr. Grant Peck, CEO and Managing Director.
Grant W. Peck - McPherson's Limited-MD - CEO & Director
Good morning. Thanks very much. Welcome to the McPherson's first-half results presentation. My name is Grant Peck, I'm the CEO. And with me today is Paul Witheridge, CFO. Today, I will give a brief performance overview and discuss market conditions and trends.
Paul will then take you through the financial highlights for the half, and I will return to take you through divisional performance and an operational review update, a quick conversation around the outlook, and we'll then be able to take some questions to the overview.
The first-half performance in what continues to be a difficult economic and frankly, social conditions, demonstrated the resilience of the McPherson's brand portfolio and business model in the domestic market.
Half Year 2022 McPherson's Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...