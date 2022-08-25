Full Year 2022 McPherson's Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT
Grant W. Peck - McPherson's Limited-MD - CEO & Director
Thanks very much, Josh. Good morning, and welcome everyone to the McPherson's FY '22 Results Presentation.
Joining with me today are Paul Witheridge, our CFO; Supriya Singh, Commercial Director for ANZ; and Jade Peak, Commercial Director for our International Business.
Today, I will be running through introduction and thereafter, Supriya will take you through the ANZ performance highlights in health and beauty. Jade will take you through the work we're doing in resetting our International business and Paul will address the numbers. Following this, I will return for a brief summary and outlook and then we'll open for questions.
So I'm sure, it's a very busy time of year for everyone. So I'm going to get straight into our
