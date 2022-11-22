McPherson's Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Ari Mervis -



Best of time is 11 a.m., we will now commence a live webcast for our online attendees.



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the meeting. My name is Ari Mervis, and I'm the Chairman of McPherson's. I've been advised that we do have a quorum present, so I'll now officially open the 2022 Annual General Meeting.



As we gather for this meeting, I would first like to take a moment to acknowledge and pay my respects to the traditional owners of all the land upon which we conduct our business and to pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging. After the disruption of the past 2 years, we're really pleased this year to be able to be hosting what I'd call a more normal Annual General Meeting for McPherson's, here in Sydney, filled with our entire Board and with members of our executive leadership team in attendance.



This AGM is also being held online so that attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting and can participate remotely. We have made every effort to make today's meeting as interactive for our online participants as possible with the opportunity for