MBH Corporation PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 18, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Callum Laing - MBH Corporation plc - CEO



Welcome to the MBH Corporation plc annual general meeting on today, Friday, June 18, 2021. Firstly, I'd like to start by thanking you and the other shareholders who have been so supportive in this past year. Thank you for your words of encouragement, the questions, the feedback that you so willingly given us over the past year. It means a lot to us on the Board, but also to the principles to hear your words of support on what has been quite a challenging year.



Now, sadly, this AGM is a virtual one. We don't get a chance to meet you in person for obvious reasons. But we will be doing this virtually. All the proxy forms were required to be submitted by Wednesday, June 16. We received a lot of those proxy forms in and all the votes have been tallied.



I'm joined by a few of my colleagues today, who have put together a short presentation to share a little bit about their experiences of the past year. Do please, at any point, type in any questions that you have into the chat box. Although I'm sure most of you are familiar with our website. If at any