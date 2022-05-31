MBH Corporation PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 31, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Vikki Sylvester - MBH Corporation PLC - Executive Director



Welcome to the 2022 AGM of MBH Corporation. I am Vikki Sylvester, and I will preside to this meeting today. And I therefore declare this meeting open. Our CEO, Callum Laing, and our CFO, Victor Tan, are with us via video link; and our Board member, Lisa Maynard-Atem is also present.



I can, therefore, confirm in line with the Articles of Association that we have the necessary quorum. The notice of the meeting today was made available on the May 6, 2022, and set so the resolutions being put forward to the meeting today. Are there any questions from any of the attendees?



No. I, therefore, now propose that we move forward to the formal part of our agenda. Thank you.



Unidentified Company Representative



Good morning. This year 12 ordinary resolutions are proposed by the MBH directors and one special resolution, resolution 13. Resolution number 1, to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. Resolution number 2, to elect Victoria Smith as a director.



Resolutions