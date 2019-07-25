Half Year 2019 Mercialys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Vincent Ravat - Mercialys - CEO



[Interpreted] Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our half year results presentation for 2019. I am here with Elizabeth Blaise, our Deputy CEO. Thank you for being here. We all know that you are very busy this week with various financial results meetings.



So without further ado let's dive straight into our presentation. Page 4. As you know, right now we are experiencing a full rehauling of our market, major cycles ongoing. Right now there's a recovering trend for the consumption market in France and with regards to investment. However, there's a slight drop. In such context Mercialys has kept improving, due to its performance, its capacity to be a leader in this market thanks to its outlook and forecasting capacity.



These cycles that I just mentioned are illustrated on Slide number 5. To the left you can see the history of household consumption in France. 2010 -- the period running from 2010 to 2014 was characterized by a drop in consumption followed by a recovery. And now consumption in France should be a resilient factor for 2019. However, the current