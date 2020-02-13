Full Year 2019 Mercialys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Vincent Ravat - Mercialys - CEO



Good morning, everyone. It is 10:30 sharp. Let us start though with this presentation for our to 2019 full year results. Welcome. You are very welcome indeed to this great auditorium. And thank you for being here with us.



As you know, the retail real estate is currently facing a number of new changes, 2 major trends more specifically. The first concerns a dual-polarization phenomenon in terms of population and well flows across the country, and that is particularly the case in France. And the second concerns the shifts in consumption patterns and societal expectations.



In spite of this context, we were able to close the year on excellent -- with excellent operational and financial results. This performance stems from our refocusing on master retail areas and also stems from our retail mix, which is enhanced -- which has been enhanced. And also thanks to our customer interactions which are more dynamic than ever, thanks to our proprietary digital ecosystem. And thanks to our very strong local anchoring.



In 2020, we will base ourselves further on