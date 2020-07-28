Half Year 2020 Mercialys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Mercialys half year results. (Operator Instructions) I am now handing you over to your host, Mr. Vincent Ravat, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Vincent Ravat - Mercialys - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to this financial communication meeting of Mercialys. For this presentation, Ãlizabeth Blaise, our Deputy CEO, is with me. It is in a very special context that we are publishing these results after a first half year marked by an unprecedented global health crisis, which unfortunately seems far from over. It has led most countries, including France, where we have all our business, to take drastic lockdown measures. And this crisis has highlighted for us all the basic everyday needs which cannot be met online and has also shown how much consumers were attached despite restrictions to the exceptional opportunity to be able to count on open, safe, busy, well equipped and close to home shops, and above all, on women and men, who for many, embody the ultimate and indispensable social link. It is not a -- the final blow. This crisis,