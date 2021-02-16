Full Year 2020 Mercialys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Vincent Ravat - Mercialys - CEO



Hello, everyone. Welcome to this 2020 results presentation for Mercialys. Last July, during our half year results, we announced that the health crisis was far from over. The second half of 2020 was most definitely bore witness to this and 2021 is up to a challenging start for the 25,000 points of sales that were affected by the third wave of closures.



2020 was a year of challenges for brick-and-mortar shops. And now consumption habits, which were just starting to change before the pandemic, have since changed even further. With retail at the heart of its DNA, Mercialys has now inspired -- drawn inspiration from these changes in consumption. And our real estate expertise is no longer enough. Our teams are in touch on a daily basis with visitors. They are in touch for their needs. They talk to