Half Year 2022 Mercialys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Vincent Ravat - Mercialys - CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Hello, everyone. Welcome to today's half year results for -- conference for 2022 for Mercialys. These results, as you'll see, are excellent in spite of the macroeconomic context. And indeed, the world's major economies had just emerged robust from the severe phases of the COVID pandemic. And yet, they are now once again being challenged with supply and demand shocks, which, in turn, are the result of a powerful upstream inflation shock and even commodity shortages. Sustained rising inflation is the main driving force behind the deteriorating outlook.



The risk of stock inflation looms large. Most countries, including France, are facing an acute growth inflation dilemma, while the means to solve such equation are sparse and the tightening of global financial conditions is a real challenge. In this context, please go directly to Slide 5 for a general overview of our Mercialys' specific situation.



Following a first quarter, which was marked by major disruptions, as I said, Mercialys has again demonstrated the strength of its model