Full Year 2022 Mercialys SA Earnings Call Transcript

[Interpreted] Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Mercialys 2022 results meeting. Yet another year of operational excellence and very good operational and financial performance for the company. And yet, as you all know, 2022 was characterized most notably by the war in Ukraine; of course, presidential elections, which seem far away now; the pandemic in China; shortages; and most of all, inflation, which all had a significant impact on our economy.



In this context for a general overview of Mercialys' specific situation and positioning, please go straight to Slide 4. There you are. As you know, over the years, Mercialys has refined its asset portfolio and retail concept to become today a European leader in the convenience shopping center segment. Mercialys' success is