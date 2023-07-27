Half Year 2023 Mercialys SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Mercialys' 2023 Half Year Results Meeting. (Operator Instructions). Over to Ãlizabeth Blaise and Mr. Vincent Ravat, CEO, to start our conference for today. Sir, over to you.



Vincent Ravat - Mercialys - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Mercialys' half year results meeting. To start our presentation, please go straight to Slide 3. Against a backdrop of macroeconomic turmoil in real estate and retail and as well as for the Casino Group, one of our tenants. During the first half of the year, Mercialys has confirmed its strength in 2 areas. #1, on the left side of the slide, you will see that the solid fundamentals of our business model based on affordable consumption for our customers is clear in terms of our brand price positioning and our retail mix of rent and occupancy rates as well below 11% at June 30 and also in terms of accessibility of our retail sites.



On the right-hand side of the slide, you will see that we have a balance sheet under control, thanks to our proven ability to find the right liquidity for our