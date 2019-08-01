Aug 01, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to MMK Q2 and First Half 2019 IFRS Results Conference Call.



I will now hand you over to your host, Mr. Andrey Eremin, CFO. Sir, the floor is yours.



Andrey Eremin;Chief Financial Officer -



Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. We are happy to welcome you here today. Thank you for joining us for the presentations of MMK's financial results for the second quarter of 2019.



Let's start with Slide 2. As you can see, the second quarter result demonstrated mixed trends. Seasonal growth in sales volumes, improved sales mix and growth of prices from domestic markets in Q2 2019 allowed the group to increase EBITDA to $497 million or by 13% quarter-on-quarter. Despite the significant increase in iron ore prices in second quarter, the EBITDA margin rose to 24.9%.



In terms of the first half of the year. I would note that the decrease in sales volume due to reconstruction work at Mill 2500, lower global prices for steel products as well as significant increase in prices for iron ore had a negative impact