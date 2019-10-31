Oct 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Q3 financial results for MMK. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I'm pleased to present Andrey Eremin, Director for Economics. Please go ahead with your meeting.
Andrey A. Eremin - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Director for Economics, Member of Management Board & Director
Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our presentation of MMK Group financial results for the third quarter 2019. Thank you for joining us today. Let me present Q3 results.
Let's start with Slide #1. As you can see, our third quarter results show an improvement compared to the previous quarter. EBITDA increased by 5.6% quarter-on-quarter, which provided an increase of the EBITDA margin to 26.1%. Net profit for Q3 2019 stayed on the same level as in the second quarter, amounted to $271 million. One-off purchase effects in net profit included the creation of additional provisions for the site restoration as well as FX gain. Free cash flow increased significantly and amounted to $289 million. The growth for the level
