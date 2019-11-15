Nov 15, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Maria V. Nikulina - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Head of Financial Resources & Member of Management Board



Good morning, everyone. We welcome you on MMK Capital Markets Day. Welcome, everyone, who joined us today here in person and watching us on webcast. My name is Maria Nikulina, I'm Head of Corp Fin, and let me introduce today's speakers: Tav Morgan, Independent Director of the Board of Directors and Chairman of Committee on Health, Safety and Environment. Tav is going to provide you key highlights on our corporate governance. Mr. Victor Rashnikov, who's going to share with you key highlights on our CapEx program and dividend policy. Mr. Pavel Shilyaev is going to provide market updates and update on our strategy. And Andrey Eremin, the group CFO, who's going to share MMK's group financial results.



So let me give the floor to Tav.



Morgan Ralph Tavakolian - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Independent Director



Is this mic on? Can you hear me okay? Okay. First of all, welcome. Thank