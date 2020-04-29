Apr 29, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions)



Veronika Kryachko - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Head of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Veronika Kryachko. And on behalf of MMK Group, I would like to welcome you to our conference call on the first quarter of 2020 IFRS financial results.



I would like to introduce the MMK team that is presenting today. Andrey Eremin, Chief Financial Officer; Maria Nikulina, Director for Financial Resources. We'll start our call with update on key financial results and market overview presented by Andrey Eremin. Please sir, go ahead.



Andrey A. Eremin - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Director for Economics, Member of Management Board & Director



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. We're pleased to welcome you to our conference call. Thank you all for coming to this presentation of the financial results