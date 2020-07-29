Jul 29, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the MMK Group conference call on the second quarter and first half of 2020 IFRS financial results. (Operator Instructions)
Veronika Kryachko - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Head of IR
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Veronika Kryachko, and on behalf of MMK Group, I would like to welcome you to our conference call on the second quarter and first half 2020 IFRS financial results. I would like to introduce MMK team, which is presenting today. Andrey Eremin, Chief Financial Officer; Maria Nikulina, Director for Financial Resources.
We will start our call with updates on key financial results and market overview presented by Andrey Eremin. Please, sir, go ahead.
Andrey A. Eremin - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Director for Economics, Member of Management Board & Director
Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. We are pleased to welcome you at the presentation of MMK Group's financial results for
Q2 2020 Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript
Jul 29, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...