Jul 29, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

MMK Group conference call on the second quarter and first half of 2020 IFRS financial results.



Veronika Kryachko - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Head of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Veronika Kryachko, and on behalf of MMK Group, I would like to welcome you to our conference call on the second quarter and first half 2020 IFRS financial results. I would like to introduce MMK team, which is presenting today. Andrey Eremin, Chief Financial Officer; Maria Nikulina, Director for Financial Resources.



We will start our call with updates on key financial results and market overview presented by Andrey Eremin. Please, sir, go ahead.



Andrey A. Eremin - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Director for Economics, Member of Management Board & Director



Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. We are pleased to welcome you at the presentation of MMK Group's financial results for