Oct 22, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, we welcome you at the conference call of MMK Group to discuss the IFRS financial results for the third quarter and 9 months 2020. For your information, this conference call is being recorded. Now I would like to hand it over to Veronika Kryachko. Please go ahead.



Veronika Kryachko - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good day. My name is Veronika Kryachko, Head of MMK's IR team. On behalf of MMK, I would like to welcome you to our conference call to discuss the third quarter and 9 months of 2020 IFRS financial results.



I would like to introduce the MMK team that is presenting today. Pavel Shilyaev, Chief Executive Officer; Andrey Eremin, Director for Economics; Maria Nikulina, Director for Financial Resources. We will start our call with market update and key operating results overview presented by the company's Chief Executive Officer, Pavel Shilyaev. Following that, our Director for Economics, Andrey Eremin; and Director for Financial Resources, Maria Nikulina, will