Dec 08, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Morgan Ralph Tavakolian - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Independent Director



Good afternoon. I'm Tav Morgan. I'm an Independent Director, a member of the Board of the Directors of the Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Steel. In this challenging and controversial year of 2020, we have a tradition to meet and discuss our plans for the future this time in the form of a fire side chat.



Sadly, this year, we cannot invite you to Magnitogorsk and have a face-to-face meeting. However, the online offers additional opportunities to us. Joining us today, we have investors, analysts and journalists from all over the world. Today, I will play the role of a moderator, investor, even a journalist.



Joining me today in the studio are Victor Rashnikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MMK; and Pavel Shilyaev, the CEO of MMK. The plan for today is as follows: my guests will talk about the trends in the global and Russian metal products markets, the company strategy, the growth drivers, the successes and risks; and then we'll be ready to answer your questions. I