Jul 22, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to MMK Group Conference Call on the Second Quarter and First Half of 2021 IFRS Financial Results. (Operator Instructions). I will now hand it over to Veronika Kryachko.
Veronika Kryachko - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Head of IR
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Veronika Kryachko, I'm Head of MMK's IR team. On behalf of MMK Group, I would like to welcome you to our conference call on the second quarter and first half 2021 IFRS financial as well as operational results. I would like to introduce the MMK team that are presenting today: Pavel Shilyaev, Chief Executive Officer; Andrey Eremin, Director for Economics; and Maria Nikulina, Director for Financial Resources.
I would now like to hand this over to Pavel Shilyaev.
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Chairman of Management Board, CEO, General Director & Director
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We are happy to
Q2 2021 Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat PAO Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...