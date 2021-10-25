Oct 25, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, Good morning. Welcome to our financial disclosure phone call on the IFRS financial disclosure of MMK for Q3 2021. (Operator Instructions) And now I hand it over to Veronika Kryachko.
Veronika Kryachko - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Head of IR
Ladies and hello. I'm Veronika Kryachko, and I'm Head of the IR team at MMK. On behalf of the folks, I'm happy to welcome all the participants on this phone call where we shall be talking about our financial disclosure under IFRS for Q3 2021. Here, I want to introduce my team. We have, Pavel Shilyaev, who's the CEO; Andrey Eremin, CFO; Maria Nikulina, is Head of Financial Resources division. And here, I'd like to hand over to Pavel Shilyaev.
Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Chairman of Management Board, CEO, General Director & Director
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to welcome you to our call. We are going to discuss our financial
