Dec 07, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Morgan Ralph Tavakolian - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Independent Director



Good afternoon. My name is Tav Morgan, and I'm an Independent Director and member of the Board of Directors at MMK. I'm happy to welcome you our Annual Capital Markets Day of the Magnitogorsk Metallurgical Plant, which we're hosting together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of MMK, Mr. Victor Rashnikov, the CEO; Pavel Shilyaev, and the Director of Strategy, Sergey Nenashev. Today, joining us our investment banking analysts and representatives of the investment community. There's also a lot of you is joining us online, including institutional investors, investment bank analysts and retail investors.



Today, we're going to talk about the current and future trends of the steel market in Russia and globally. We'll discuss the progress of MMK's approved strategy and its future strategic priorities. But let's proceed from the high level to the more detailed level.



And now the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Victor Rashnikov, will talk about the current results and the