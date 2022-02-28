Feb 28, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Kryachko.



Veronika Kryachko - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Head of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, Veronika speaking. My name is Veronika Kryachko, Head of MMK Investor Relations team. On behalf of MMK Group, I would like to welcome you to our conference call dedicated to 2021 IFRS financial results and Q4. I would like to welcome you in our conference call and webcast on the fourth quarter.



I'd like to introduce the MMK team presenting today: Pavel Shilyaev, Chief Executive Officer; Andrey Eremin, Director for Economics; Maria Nikulina, Director, Financial Relations. Now I'd like to give the floor to Pavel Shilyaev. Please, sir, go ahead.



Pavel Vladimirovich Shilyaev - Public Joint Stock Company Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works - Chairman of Management Board, CEO, General Director & Director



Hello,