Christian Voigtlander, Chief Operating Officer of ICU Medical Inc (ICUI, Financial), sold 13,603 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $107.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,457,281.57.

ICU Medical Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology, and critical care applications. ICU Medical's products include IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems that are used by healthcare providers in acute care settings worldwide.

Over the past year, Christian Voigtlander has sold a total of 20,453 shares of ICU Medical Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys for the company.

Shares of ICU Medical Inc were trading at $107.19 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.505 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.49, with a GF Value of $216.56. This valuation suggests that ICU Medical Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

