Francois Locoh-Donou, the President, CEO & Director of F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV), has sold 6,400 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $188.02 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,203,328.

F5 Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, is a multinational company that specializes in application services and application delivery networking (ADN). F5 technologies focus on the delivery, security, performance, and availability of web applications, as well as the availability of servers, cloud resources, data storage devices, and other networking components.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,803 shares of F5 Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 31 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, F5 Inc shares were trading at $188.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.40, which is lower than the industry median of 27.97 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.06, with a GF Value of $176.87, indicating that F5 Inc is fairly valued in the market based on GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at F5 Inc, particularly by a high-ranking executive such as the President, CEO & Director, may be of interest to current and potential shareholders.

The SEC filing can be reviewed for further details regarding the transaction.

SEC Filing

