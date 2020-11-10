Nov 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Moberg Pharma conference call. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference call is being recorded.



Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Anna Ljung. Please begin your meeting.



Anna Ljung - Moberg Pharma AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and hello. My name is Anna Ljung, and I'm the CEO of Moberg Pharma. I also have our VP of Finance, Mark Beveridge with me on this call today. I'm happy to present our interim report for the fifth quarter since we had a prolonged year, July to September 2020. You can find the report on our web page, and there you can also find a PowerPoint presentation that will be used as the basis for this telephone meeting.



So I will start on Page 3 in that presentation, with the brief introduction to Moberg Pharma. So we are a Swedish pharmaceutical company that base our products on drug delivery of known substances, which reduces time to market and development risk compared to traditional drug development. And our lead program is MOB-015 against onychomycosis,