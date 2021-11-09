Q3 2021 Moberg Pharma AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Anna Ljung - Moberg Pharma AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and hello, everyone. My name is Anna Ljung. I'm the CEO of Moberg Pharma. And with me today, I also have our VP of Finance, Mark Beveridge. And we're happy to present the Q3 report that was published this morning. You can find the report on our website, and there, you will also find a PowerPoint presentation that I will use throughout this call.



Now start on Page 3 on that presentation is giving that overview of Moberg Pharma. We're a Swedish pharmaceutical company that base our products on drug delivery of known substances, which reduces time to market and development risk compared to traditional drug development. And our lead program is MOB-015 against nail fungus. And here, we see that we have the possibility to be -- to become the global market leader within onychomycosis, targeting a global sales potential of