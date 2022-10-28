Oct 28, 2022 / NTS GMT
Kari Krogstad - Medistim ASA - President and CEO
So a very good morning, everybody. Thank you very much for joining us for Medistim's third-quarter presentation this year. My name is Kari Krogstad, and, as usual, together with my CFO, Thomas Jakobsen, we are going to take you through our quarterly results. And we are going to follow our agenda, starting with the highlights, and then Thomas will continue with an in-depth go-through on the financial statements, and I will return with some comments to the business segments and implementing our strategy.
So this third quarter, again, I'm very happy to be able to say that this is another very strong quarter from Medistim, and we can see a 14% growth on our revenues. And this means that, I think it's fair to say, that we have established a quarterly sales above NOK100 million for a quarter. And as I believe most of you are aware, we are a business focusing on transit time flow measurements in intraoperative surgery. And the majority of our business today is really concentrated around this flow measurement technology.
It is also our strategy to
Q3 2022 Medistim ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 28, 2022 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...