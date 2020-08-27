Aug 27, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ardent Leisure FY '20 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Gary Weiss, Chairman of Ardent Leisure. Please go ahead, sir.
Gary Hilton Weiss - Ardent Leisure Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the FY '20 Financial Results Presentation for Ardent Leisure Group. When Ardent Leisure reported its half year results on 21 February 2020, there were clear signs that the substantial efforts undertaken over the previous 2 years to fix Ardent were working and that a significant turnaround of both businesses was well underway.
In relation to the Theme Parks division under the leadership of John Osborne and his new management team, we saw the division experienced attendance and revenue growth of 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively, a 56.4% improvement in EBITDA. SkyPoint was on its way to its best result ever under Ardent's ownership. Dreamworld saw the best crowds over the Christmas, New Year period
Full Year 2020 Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 27, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...