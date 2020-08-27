Full Year 2020 Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Gary Hilton Weiss - Ardent Leisure Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the FY '20 Financial Results Presentation for Ardent Leisure Group. When Ardent Leisure reported its half year results on 21 February 2020, there were clear signs that the substantial efforts undertaken over the previous 2 years to fix Ardent were working and that a significant turnaround of both businesses was well underway.



In relation to the Theme Parks division under the leadership of John Osborne and his new management team, we saw the division experienced attendance and revenue growth of 4.5% and 4.7%, respectively, a 56.4% improvement in EBITDA. SkyPoint was on its way to its best result ever under Ardent's ownership. Dreamworld saw the best crowds over the Christmas, New Year period