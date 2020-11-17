Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT
Gary Hilton Weiss - Ardent Leisure Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Ardent Leisure Group Limited. My name is Gary Weiss, and I'm the Chairman of Ardent. As with many company annual general meetings this year, due to the pandemic and restrictions on travel and physical gatherings, we have decided to conduct Ardent's meeting in a virtual format.
Before I formally open the meeting, I will outline some procedural matters for conducting today's meeting. If you experience any technical issues during the meeting, we have published a virtual meeting guide on our website, which includes how to seek assistance if you are having difficulties. A recording of today's meeting will be available on our website later this afternoon.
Shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions in this virtual meeting format. (Operator Instructions) If you have questions already prepared, please submit them now on the platform so that I can answer as many questions as possible when I come to the relevant agenda item. You do not need to
