Half Year 2021 Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Ardent Leisure Group half year financial results conference call.



Gary Hilton Weiss - Ardent Leisure Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Welcome, everybody, to our results call. It is said that a week is a long time in politics. In the case of Ardent Leisure, the past 12 months has seemed an eternity. A year ago, we reported particularly encouraging results. In relation to Main Event, following the appointment of Chris Morris and his team some 18 months earlier, Main Event was evidencing strong momentum with a return to good like-for-like sales growth and the resumption of a well-defined and executed program for new center rollout. Against that backdrop, we announced our intention to initiate a process to introduce a partner to our U.S. business to help accelerate growth.



In relation to theme parks, following the appointment of John Osborne and his team some 14