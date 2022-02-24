Feb 24, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ardent Leisure Group Limited Half Year '22 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Gary Weiss, Chairman. Please go ahead.
Gary Hilton Weiss - Ardent Leisure Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman
Thank you, and good morning, everyone. It is my pleasure to present the results for Ardent Leisure Group for the first half of FY '22.
We are pleased to deliver another solid result for Ardent Leisure Group despite the significant ongoing challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. As set out in our release results, Main Event has continued to perform above pre-COVID levels and we are optimistic that this positive momentum will continue into the second half of FY '22.
In Australia, the recent reopening of Queensland borders, easing of restrictions and successful launch of the Steel Taipan rollercoaster in December 2021, it seem the Theme Parks & Attractions business pick up demand in both local and interstate markets, during the
Half Year 2022 Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...